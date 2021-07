During summer months, it’s common for many people to want to spend as much time outside enjoying the weather as possible. From the minute they wake up to when the sun goes down (and beyond), nearly everyone wants to take advantage of the warm summer heat. Especially kids, who often want to enjoy their break from school for the year.

From beach towels and sunglasses to swimsuits and flip flops, almost everything you need to enjoy some fun in the sun is likely already onhand. However, summer can be so much sweeter with a fresh and fruity drink in your hand. Made with fresh ingredients, this drink is a perfect addition to any poolside party.



Next time you are looking to relax outdoors all day, try this Tart Lime Smoothie, which is filled with fresh fruit and cool enough to wash away that summer warmth. This chilled, tart drink will have everyone in the family ready to go for round two down the water slide.



To make this smoothie, in a blender, blend two kiwis, two ripe bananas, some fresh mint, lime juice, orange juice and 2 cups of crushed ice until

all the ingredients are incorporated.



Light, fresh and a little bit frothy, this smoothie has a unique texture that may leave you wishing for a second cup the moment you take your first sip.

Find more fun summer recipes at Culinary.net.



Tart Lime Smoothie

Yield: 1 1/2 cups

2 kiwis, peeled and halved

2 ripe bananas

3 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

2 limes, juice only

1 cup orange juice

2 cups ice, crushed

In blender, blend kiwis, bananas, mint, lime juice, orange juice and ice until smooth.

Pour into glasses to serve.

Pineapple Coladas

YIELDS: 2

PREP TIME: 30 MINS

TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS

INGREDIENTS

2 pineapples, tops sliced off

4 oz. light rum

1 oz. dark rum

4 oz. coconut cream

Splash of pineapple juice

Splash of coconut milk

Ice

DIRECTIONS

Using a pineapple corer, remove top 3/4 of inside pineapples. (Be careful not to pierce through bottom of pineapple—your drinks will leak!) Use a knife to carefully remove remaining core; discard. Chop one cored pineapple into large chunks and add to a blender with light and dark rums, coconut cream, pineapple juice, and coconut milk. (Reserve second cored pineapple for later use.) Fill blender with ice and blend until slushy. Pour drinks into cored pineapples and top with a paper umbrella.

We don’t usually love unitasking kitchen gadgets, but we love a PINEAPPLE CORER. Whole pineapples cost way less than cored, and this tool hollows one in 45 seconds flat.

TOTAL TIME: 5 MINS

INGREDIENTS

1/4 c. sugar

Zest of 1 orange

3 (12 oz) cans Spindrift® Orange Mango

1 (750-ml) bottle prosecco or champagne

Grenadine

Orange slices, for garnish

DIRECTIONS