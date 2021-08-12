Arthur Saginian | A Broken Record

Re: Mr. Thomas Oatway of Valencia. The majority of his letters bash people for not getting vaccinated, and the majority of those he bashes are Republicans who support Donald Trump.

Many years ago I did a brief apprenticeship at a life insurance company. In addition to helping me get a trading license with the Securities and Exchange Commission, they also taught me how to profile people. Most people can be placed into probabilistic categories of behavior based on a variety of observable factors that are then placed against actuarial tables to determine insurance risk and set premiums.

Profiling is as accurate as it is profitable, which is why it is used quite successfully by everyone from insurance companies to law enforcement agencies to get the job done with minimal cost and maximum return. It’s not perfect, but it’s correct much more often than it’s not.

In the world of profiling, Mr. Oatway could be characterized as a “broken record.”

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita