Bill Ryan | Putting the Shoe on the Other Foot

Gary Horton’s “Ditch the Age of Stupid, Make Wisdom Great” (June 30) paints all Republicans with a single brush. His latest is, “That implied label of ‘stupid’ is one Republicans have recently worked especially hard to achieve. Just think of the guy with the horn hat and fur coat, running around inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. That image will forever be associated with one specific group… Trump Republicans.”

Well, let’s look at James T. Hodgkinson, the man who shot Rep. Steve Scalise and four others on June 14, 2017. He was a business owner, supporter of Democratic progressive politics, and based on three years of impassioned letters to his local newspaper, he hated conservatives and President Donald Trump.

I won’t even get into Horton’s diatribe on climate change other than to suggest he read the book “Unsettled” by Steven E. Koonin. Koonin served as undersecretary for science in the Energy Department under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2011, has a bachelor’s in physics from Caltech and a doctorate in theoretical physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and has been a professor of theoretical physics at Caltech for almost 30 years.

Bill Ryan

Saugus