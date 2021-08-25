Gerald Staack | A More Important Pledge

The Pledge of Allegiance is a pledge of Americans’ loyalty to their country. It exudes patriotism, a highly commendable value, but something more is urgently needed. The world is witnessing a massive die-off of life. Lives are lost because the Earth is on fire, floods and droughts ravage its landscape as billions of insects disappear. A harrowing existence of “humanity in chaos” is set to precede us in death unless there is a sincere devotion for “all” life.

Mankind must treat the Earth with respect. Our moral commitment is to save lives by emphatically eliminating greenhouse gases and not staying morbidly motivated on generating fossil fuel riches. The following sincere commitment should be on the mind of every earthling (author unknown):

I pledge commitment to the Earth.

And all the life which it supports.

ONE PLANET,

In our care, irreplaceable,

With sustenance and respect

FOR ALL!

Gerald Staack

Former Santa Clarita Resident

Wilmington, North Carolina