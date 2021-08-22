Gerrie Currie | Thanks to Good Samaritans

I wanted to offer my heartfelt thank you to the patrons and staff at a local restaurant who saw a need for assistance and immediately came to the aid of my adult great-grandson, who after finishing a birthday celebration dinner, stood up to leave, suddenly began to experience a medical emergency and needed immediate help from family and those nearby. They did not hesitate to assist when they saw what was occurring. His mother was able to administer his medication and, after several minutes, he was assisted to their car and was able to leave and arrive safely home, where he is recuperating.

Gerrie Currie

Valencia