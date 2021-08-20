Lois Eisenberg | Thanks to U.S. Olympians

I want to thank all the courageous athletes who participated in the 2021 Olympics.

Medal count: gold 39, silver 41, bronze 33. Overall medal count is 113.

Outstanding.

We as Americans should be so proud of the achievements of these Olympians and praise them for their dedication to their chosen sport.

Watching the Olympics on TV and seeing the athletic abilities of these women and men performing their athletic skills was breathtaking.

It was a great thrill to see the American flag raised in all its glory so many times.

I for one want to thank these Olympians in showing how ethics, morals and integrity should work.

Go America, and bless you.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita