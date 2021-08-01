Music, Dancing and Fun at SENSES Block Parties

By Bill Miranda

Santa Clarita City Mayor

Clear your schedule on the third Thursday of the month because the wildly popular SENSES Block Party is returning to Main Street in Old Town Newhall this August, September and October! These free events, which are geared toward the adult crowd, bring together live entertainment, themed activities and decorations that enable you to cut loose and have a fun evening out with your friends.

Traditionally held once a month from March through October, SENSES is returning for the next three months after being put on hold during the pandemic. These unique events stimulate your senses with the sights, sounds and smells that bring the theme to life each month. The City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events team is bringing this event back, and it’s better than ever with three block parties you won’t want to miss.

First, make your way down to Old Town Newhall on Thursday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. for the “Sports of All Sorts” SENSES Block Party. This celebration of all sports will come on the heels of the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics. Dress up in your favorite sports uniform and gear and take part in a number of challenges to show why you should be chosen for the Olympics in 2024.

On September 16, at 7:00 p.m., Main Street will transform into Fremont Street and bring a taste of Downtown Las Vegas to Santa Clarita. Not only will you be able to dance the night away to live music, you will also be able to try your luck at our outdoor casino and have a memorable Vegas evening without the long car ride back and forth.

The final SENSES event in 2021 will happen on October 21, when the Harvest Festival comes to town. Compete for prizes by entering the City’s scarecrow decorating contest, then visit Scarecrow Alley for yourself. Don’t forget to grab a cup of cider and see if you can beat your friends at pumpkin bowling!

Each SENSES Block Party will also feature an on-street bar from one of the restaurants on Main Street. You can also stop in for dinner before or during SENSES and support our local businesses while you are there.

SENSES is just another hallmark City event that we are thrilled to have back in action. You can learn more about SENSES, as well as all the other wonderful City events on the calendar this year, by heading to Facebook and connecting with the City of Santa Clarita Events page.

I hope to see you on Main Street soon!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].