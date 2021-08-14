Stephen Smith | Save Our Republic

For those who have studied the history of man and the philosophy of our greatest thinkers, “These are the times that try men’s souls” (Thomas Paine).

There’s a reason our new leftist-progressive Democrats are operating under the ideas of Karl Marx: “History does nothing; it does not possess immense riches, it does not fight battles. It is men, real, living, who do all this. …. Why study history, after all there is nothing to be learned from it.”

History is full of admonitions and warnings that apply to the direction our country is taking under current leadership. For example, we are being told these leftist-progressives are the great protectors of our democracy. That’s curious since we have never been a democracy. Our founders, because of their understanding of history, feared democracy. Our country was founded on the idea of individual liberty and the protection from tyranny. They agreed with the observations of Aristotle: “Republics decline into democracies and democracies degenerate into despotisms.”

Wait, you don’t think that despotism or tyranny is happening now? Consider the extension on the ban of evictions by President Joe Biden’s administration. On the surface it sounded good. Due to COVID-19 millions of people lost their jobs and despite all of the taxpayer money that’s been, and is being, redistributed, the government believed that they should not be made homeless due to the virus; thus the ban.

There’s no requirement to prove COVID-19 was, or is, the reason for tenants not paying rent that would lead to their eviction. As the economy has turned around, landlords repeatedly plead for the return of their stolen property rights, including to the courts.

Clearly the president’s policy is in violation of individual rights and interferes with the owners’ ability to pay their mortgage(s) debt obligations and sustain earning a living. They were, and are, at risk of losing their life’s savings and foreclosures on their property. The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the property owners and it looked like relief was coming.

Despite agreeing that the action of banning evictions was unconstitutional and in violation of the ruling of the Supreme Court, the Biden Administration chose to extend the eviction ban without any consideration of the landlords losing their retirement assets and investments. It continues that landlords remain victims of theft. The Biden administration, in this and many other examples, has demonstrated its disdain for individual property rights, liberty, the U.S. Constitution and the Supreme Court.

Our founders would call them tyrants.

This admonition is puzzling unless put in the context of the Communist Manifesto. To achieve the Marxist/socialist utopia, the current political system must be destroyed by creating division. In this case property owners are put into opposition with non-property owners. The tactic will lead to the loss of personal property and any personal safety nets. Both parties end up becoming more dependent upon government. Housing has now become a right.

Do not say we were not warned. Alexis de Tocqueville wrote during the French Revolution: “It’s not an endlessly expanding list of rights — the ‘right’ to education, the ‘right’ to health care, the ‘right’ to food and housing. That’s not freedom, that’s dependency. Those aren’t rights, those are the rations of slavery — hay and a barn for human cattle.”

The list of warnings from great people of history against socialism/communism is long and frightening. Every time it has been tried it has failed. It suppresses independence and creativity, fosters economic stagnancy, decline and denies individual liberties.

Currently we are mortgaging our children’s future with crushing debt. Take a deep breath. Today’s national debt exceeds $28,617,804,000,000 and the administration is calling for more. This works out to be $227,475 per taxpayer. Are you ready to pay your fair share? By the way that is nothing. This number only reflects funded debt. In other words, money we have already borrowed. Add in the promissory notes such as Social Security and welfare, the number grows to a mind-numbing $85,555,000,000,000. So much for anyone buying a house. (See eviction policy.)

Perhaps you may now better understand the Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

Clearly the promises made by our current ruling elites are false and come with a hidden agenda. We must be dumbed-down, and history must be denied, achieving the real agenda. They are not just making the historically false promises to offer to trade your individual liberty for a guarantee of security, they are actively working to collapse the American republic. Our ruling elite have consistently demonstrated that the rules, such as defunding police and the masking mandates they have been imposing on us, do not apply to them. That reminds me, happy birthday, President Obama. Your birthday party bash with about 700 people present, without masks, looked awesome.

It is not too late. Vote and volunteer for candidates who will fight to restore the American republic that protects individual rights, property and treats all Americans equally.

Stephen Smith is a graduate of UCLA. In 2010 and 2012 he was the Republican Party-endorsed candidate running against longtime incumbent Xavier Becerra for the House of Representatives. He is currently working to empower parents by bringing school choice to California. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.