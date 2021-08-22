Thomas Cadman | Yearning for the Carter Days?

As you get older you find you remember many more presidents than most people you meet. The first I remember is Dwight Eisenhower. “I like Ike, who do you like?” was the question asked when he ran for president. That was 13 presidents ago. Looking back, the country has been through quite a bit but the present situation really stands out.

In eight months we have given up our energy independence, lost control of our borders, triggered rapid inflation, allowed government spending to go crazy and totally botched foreign policy. That’s just the short list. On the plus side, the group we have running things now makes the Carter administration look like a group of geniuses!

Thomas Cadman

Canyon Country