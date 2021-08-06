Thomas Oatway | Theater of the Absurd

The column (July 31) from Betty Aronson had so many untruths that it will be impossible to refute them all, but I will revisit a few of the most absurd.

To say President Joe Biden is failing on his promise to unite the country is to ignore the fact that half of Republicans do not accept him as president. He is the most outspoken advocate for bipartisan action on infrastructure. Republicans in the Senate opposed his COVID-19 relief bill. Sen. Mitch McConnell has promised 100% opposition to the Biden initiatives.

Blaming Biden for COVID-19 not achieving the needed vaccination rates ignores the fact that red states are most resistant to vaccination, And Democrats and Independents have readily accepted the vaccine that Republicans resist. Trump lost the election primarily because of mishandling of the pandemic. If he were our president, COVID-19 would probably have cost even more lives.

Republicans are primarily opposed to any mandates of masks and vaccines. This despite the fact that children are required to be vaccinated for measles and other diseases before attending school.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has responded to the science and changes in virus understanding, which explains his acceptance of changing mitigation protocols. These are universally resisted by Trump sycophants.

To blame the “illegal immigrant invaders” for spreading a virus that is primarily being enabled by Republicans is beyond belief. This along with every other assertion of Ms. Aronson is absurd. This is reflective of everything that is wrong with our political system.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia