Gary Curtis | Galluci for Governor

Before Ronald Reagan was president of the United States, he was the popular Republican governor of the state of California. Like many in the entertainment industry of the time, he had regularly voted for Democrats. Then something changed. He later explained, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me.”

Some California voters may feel the same today. The state has been dominated by Democrat politicians for years and what has it given us? Spiraling homelessness, crime, drugs, poor education, lockdowns, joblessness, high taxes and more. The Democrat Party no longer offers you a “future and a hope.” It has left you behind.

Yet, many will continue to vote Democrats into office after office — almost without thinking. They may vote due to family or ethnic loyalties, union obligations, peer pressures, or other issues. Perhaps the current recall election is the time to think for yourself and vote for someone who sees past the politics to the “soul” of our state and nation.

Today, Californians don’t need another career politician nor media personality. Californians need a compassionate pastor to help restore moral leadership and serve Democrats, independents and Republicans.

I invite you to join me in voting for Pastor Sam Gallucci for governor!

Gary Curtis

Newhall