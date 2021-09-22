Hart girls’ tennis beats Saugus 11-7

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Saugus Centurions jumped ahead early in the girls tennis matchup against Hart, being up 4-2. The Indians had two choices, fall behind or remain poised.

In the Friday matchup of playoff-hopeful schools, the Indians (9-4) chose to remain poised against the Saugus Centurions (5-3) as they rallied to win nine out of the final 12 sets, while winning six straight doubles sets to secure the 11-7 victory.

“Today was a total team victory,” said Indians head coach Allan Hardbarger. “Bella Galoostian and Mia Shields played very well today against some tough competition. Our doubles team responded to early adversity and won six straight sets to finish the match. These girls are amazing.”

In singles, Galoostian (6-2, 6-1) and Shields (6-3, 6-0) each won two sets. Both showed up to play, but the doubles teams helped push the Indians into the winner’s column. Lilly Walsh and Emma Neal won two sets (6-4, 7-5), Sydney Smith and Teagan Heinze won two sets (6-1, 6-2) and Madison Woo and Allison Howell swept all three sets (6-2, 6-1, 6-3).

“I’m extremely proud of how everyone played today,” said Woo, the Indians’ senior captain and doubles player. “Matches against Saugus tend to be close, but we stayed focused, played to our strengths, and fought hard out on the courts to bring us to today’s victory.”

The Indians’ next matchup was scheduled to be played against West Ranch on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Hart.

The Centurions’ next matchup is scheduled against Ventura on Friday at 3 p.m. at Ventura.