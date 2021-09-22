‘Mamma Mia’ playing at Canyon Theatre Guild

The Canyon Theatre Guild announced the musical comedy “Mamma Mia” premiered at the Newhall theater this week, with shows continuing until the end of next month.

“We wanted to bring something fun to the people of the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond,” the theater’s Executive Artistic Director TimBen Boydston said about the show in a prepared statement. “The ‘feel good’ music of ABBA, along with the funny and lighthearted story, make for perfect escapism. We are looking forward to putting a smile on people’s faces and a song in their hearts.”

One of the most popular hits on Broadway, “Mamma Mia” ran for 14 years, with more than 5,000 performances before going on to run in Las Vegas for an additional 2 million fans.

“Mamma Mia,” which is rated PG, plays at the Canyon Theatre Playhouse now through Oct. 30, with tickets $22 for adults and $19 for seniors over the age of 62 and juniors 17 and under. For more information or to make a reservation, call 667-799-2702 or visit Canyontheatre.org.