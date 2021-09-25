Rick Barker | Facts Are Troublesome Things

As terrible and shameful as the events in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6 were, I literally shake my head in disbelief when people on the left compare it to 9/11, where just under 3,000 people were killed outright and another 6,000 were injured and those numbers obviously don’t even count the many firefighters, police and other rescue personnel who died later on from breathing in the toxic dust of the collapsed World Trace Center buildings.

According to Dr. Francisco J. Diaz the District of Columbia chief medical examiner who did the autopsies on the people who died, there were a total of five deaths connected to the riot in Washington on Jan. 6.

One Capitol Police officer died from a stroke (to this day left-wing reporters and TV talking heads continue to falsely claim he was beaten to death by rioters). Two civilians with preexisting conditions died from heart attacks. One civilian died from a drug overdose. And, rioter Ashli Babbitt died after being shot by Capitol Police Officer Michael Leroy Byrd when she made the fatal error of lunging through a glass wall that had been smashed open by her fellow rioters.

I wasn’t there, so I will not pass judgment on the justification or lack of same for that shooting.

Officer Byrd, however, is somewhat famous for an incident back in 2019 when he was answering nature’s call in the Capitol men’s room and left his Glock pistol lying on the toilet tank after he completed his business and left the men’s room.

It was later found during a security check by fellow officers and there is no record of any disciplinary action taken against Officer Byrd, so the shooting of Ashli Babbitt makes the second firearm-related incident when Officer Byrd was given a pass by his superiors.

And this incident was also the first time I can ever recall of the left wing siding with, defending, and actively not reporting the name of a law enforcement officer who shot an unarmed person, let alone a small unarmed young lady!

For God’s sake, the left is ready to crucify the Border Patrol agents on horseback who twirled their reins to keep illegal aliens from getting too close to their horses. The left-wing media (yes I know that’s very redundant) even claimed at first that the agents were using bull whips to beat those illegal aliens.

Rick Barker

Valencia