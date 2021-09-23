Thomas Oatway | On Vaccine Ignorance

This weekend I watched an interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. Tapper stated that the COVID-19 deaths are high enough that if Mississippi were a nation, it would be second worst in the world. They would trail only Peru.

Tapper then asked Reeves what Mississippi was going to do to turn this around. Reeves replied that Mississippi has a part-time legislature, and that if the U.S. Congress was part-time we would be better off. A non-answer.

Tapper followed up, asking again what Mississippi was going to do. Reeves said that deaths are a trailing indicator, and that the COVID-19 infection rate was going down in Mississippi. Will he wait a few more weeks for Mississippi to go down to third place?

If you believe that CNN liberals set up the Mississippi governor, here is another case: Chris Wallace of Fox News ask the governor of Nebraska what their schools would do to protect children from COVID-19, like they do for other diseases. The Nebraska governor also stumbled to find an answer.

The governors never provided an answer to the original questions. Tapper and Wallace were flummoxed. The people of their states are paying a price for governmental incompetence. Thankfully, Californians were spared such incompetence, and soundly rejected the recall of our governor.

It appears that Pfizer has applied for emergency approval of its vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years of age. It cannot come soon enough. Having innocent children on ventilators in overburdened hospitals will hopefully end after schools implement vaccine mandates for COVID-19 — just like schools do for other diseases.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia