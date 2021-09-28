Week 6 road round-up

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Santa Clarita schools are coming off the final week of preseason and now head toward Foothill League play. In the final weekend of non-league play, the Valencia and Golden Valley games were featured in previous stories, while Canyon, West Ranch and Saugus all were on a bye week. The remaining matchups were all on the road.

Here are the results of the remaining matchups over the weekend:

Hart loses to Downey, 25-14

The Hart Indians (1-4) are coming off a 25-14 loss to the Downey Vikings (4-1) on Friday. The Indians have lost three games in a row and have struggled with a depleted roster due to injuries with an already minimal number of players.

The Indians took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Vikings soon roared back and scored 19 unanswered points en route to the win. Vikings quarterback Aiden Chiles finished with 282 yards and three touchdowns.

Trinity beats Alhambra, 50-33

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (4-1) traveled to Alhambra (1-4) and won the game. 50-33, on Friday. The Knights have now won four games in a row after losing their first game of the season, but head coach Mike Parrinello has stressed they just try to go 1-0 each week.

“We played a tough physical game,” said Parrinello. “We don’t ever talk about who the next opponent is. We move on to the next game and we’ve been getting better each week. We want to clean up the game and reach our goal of playing mistake-free games. Fortunately, we haven’t had to show too much of our offense so hopefully we get into the second half of the playbook.”

Quarterback Will Jackson had himself a day, finishing with 262 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while also contributing 52 rushing yards and running in two more touchdowns. Defensive back Nick Parrinello blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown while also recovering a fumble and returning it for a touchdown. Wide receiver AJ Horning finished with 12 catches for 108 yards and one touchdown.

SCCS loses to Thacher, 54-36

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals (0-4) lost to the Thacher Toads (3-0), 54-36, on Saturday. Despite Cardinals quarterback Cayden Rappleye throwing for five touchdowns with 214 passing yards, the Toads offense overpowered any momentum the Cardinals started to have.

Wide receiver Eli Duhm finished with 10 catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns while also catching two interceptions as a defensive back. Running back Cooper Duhm finished with 76 rushing yards and four total tackles including a sack and a tackle for loss.

Castaic loses to Paraclete, 42-7

The Castaic Coyotes (2-2) lost to the Paraclete Spirits (4-2), 42-7, on Friday. The Coyotes allowed 42 unanswered points through three quarters of play before scoring on a 32-yard pass from quarterback Tyler Soles.

The Coyotes have had an up and down season, with multiple games being canceled or rescheduled, but will look to get back on track against Hoover of Glendale.