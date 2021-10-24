Arthur G. Saginian | Horton’s Home Run

This is the second time I read Gary Horton’s column (Sept. 1) and totally agreed with every single word he wrote. Paragraph after paragraph of stunning truth and reality – he even gave credit where credit’s due, and to President Donald Trump no less. Lois Eisenberg must be shaking with rage.

You’re damned right, Gary. “No more foreign wars…time to get our own house in order before we worry about ‘nation building’ elsewhere.” As if it’s our job to build nations. And while we’re on the topic of nation building, I don’t think we’re even done with our own – if we were, then people like Gary Horton and myself probably wouldn’t have anything to point at and complain about. We still have tons of system glitches to work out right here at home, and it sometimes makes me wonder if our foreign wars are not actually intended to distract us from that unpleasant and embarrassing truth.

But, my God, to hit the nail so square on the head as that. You really hit a home run this morning, Gary, a veritable hole-in-one. I could not have written it better myself, and for that I thank you.

Arthur G. Saginian

Santa Clarita