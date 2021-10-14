Carrie Lujan | Dispelling Speed Hump Myths

Re: “Do ‘Speed Cushions’ Work?”

In a letter to the editor printed Oct. 5, there were several concerns about the city of Santa Clarita’s speed hump/cushion program. The city is taking this opportunity to correct some of the misconceptions and share information with residents who may be interested in speed cushion installation for their neighborhood.

Under the city’s program, a Neighborhood Watch Group or HOA can make a request to address speeding concerns. In the absence of both groups, which is the case on Catala Avenue, residents may reach out to the city on their own to begin this process. While the city is conducting a traffic study to determine if Catala Avenue meets minimum criteria for installation of speed cushions — including vehicle speeds, daily volume and collision history — city staff sent survey letters and forms to residents to gauge their interest.

These were sent to homes fronting Catala Avenue and not those in cul-de-sacs because these homes are directly impacted by excessive speeding. If 67% of residents who respond are interested in installation of speed cushions, then the city would conduct community engagement before recommending it to the City Council. The city would go back out to see if there is a definite 67% approval from ALL residents. Since the installation would require a financial commitment from each resident, through a benefit assessment district, a response is required from all residents on the street in question. The city does also fund installation, but the timing would depend on project priority.

On Pamplico Drive, residents did meet the 67% approval threshold. However, the city paid for installation because the street had a history of collisions. Electronic speed feedback signs on Pamplico Drive were installed separately as part of the Safe Routes to School program.

There are also misconceptions regarding emergency vehicle access and future resurfacing. Speed cushions installed by the city are designed to be easily removed and reinstalled during road resurfacing. The low profile and spacing between them also allows emergency vehicles to straddle speed cushions to reduce potential impacts on response times.

Speed cushions are not installed to change traffic patterns or push traffic to other streets. Residents can learn more about the city’s speed hump/cushion program, as well as other traffic management measures, by visiting santa-clarita.com and searching “traffic.”

Carrie Lujan

Communications Division Manager,

City of Santa Clarita