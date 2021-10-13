Jim Blumel | A Cartoon Says a Thousand Words

Political cartoons sometimes say more than a thousand-word editorial column. Tuesday’s (Oct. 5) Signal had a cartoon by Dick Wright that sends a message with a profound warning for all Americans.

The illustration depicts a vicious-looking Nazi soldier saying, “Fear equals Control equals Power.” Hiding behind him is a laughing Joe Biden with thumbs up saying “Bingo” while holding a flag with the words “Constant Covid Threats” written on it.

Those five words spoken by the cartoon Nazi are the essence of what the left in this country, and elsewhere in the world, relies on to increase their power.

Unfortunately, the feckless Joe Biden is a good tool for them. We have seen the erosion of our civil liberties and our national civility as government leaders wrest increasing control while spreading fear in the name of COVID-19.

Fear equals control equals power. Those who vote for this subversive political philosophy are either uninformed or complicit.

Jim Blumel

Newhall