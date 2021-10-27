Lois Eisenberg | A Halloween Dilemma

Letters to the Editor
Halloween is just around the corner and there is a dilemma about going “trick or treating.”

Do you let the kids grab candy from a bag or container or do you hand out the goodies only to those who are wearing a protective mask?

The costume masks are not a protective mask, but what the heck, they are so cute and entertaining.

Leaving any child out who is not wearing a protective mask from collecting their treats on Halloween is cruel and in doing so you might just receive that trick.

Halloween is such a fun, festive holiday, it would be a shame for the “trick or treaters” being deprived of this holiday two years in a row.

Common sense and precautions have to be abided by the parents and whoever is participating in the festivities to make Halloween night a memorable and safe one.

Happy Halloween to one and all, and don’t let those goblins spoil your fun night.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita

