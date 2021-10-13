Max Morgan | Was This a Fair Trade?

Oil just hit $80 today (Oct. 8), up 60% so far in 2021. Thank you Joe Biden for killing the domestic oil industry.

Shutting down the Keystone oil pipeline and stopping all drilling and the issuing of new permits on federal lands was sheer genius. It wasn’t that long ago, 2018, when the U.S. was the world’s biggest oil producer and energy-independent under Donald Trump.

Now you’re asking Middle East oil producers, people who hate us, to increase their production to bring prices down. You are also contemplating tapping our strategic petroleum reserve, our insurance policy against another disruption or oil embargo in the Middle East, to help lower gasoline prices, another brilliant idea rivaled only by your disastrous tactical withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But hey, no more mean tweets. Now that’s a record to be proud of!

Max Morgan

Valencia