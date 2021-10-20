Rick Barker | Pelosi’s Silence on the 25th

It would appear that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has pretty much placed the gang of Democrats running against incumbent and very popular Rep. Mike Garcia between the proverbial “rock and a hard place.” If they want the big-dollar contributions she controls, they will have to sign on to all of her wacky progressive ideas and policies that are not real popular with voters in the 25th Congressional District. While Ms. Pelosi’s popularity in her VERY blue San Francisco congressional district is substantial, she isn’t at all popular with voters here in the more purple 25th District that elected Republican Mike Garcia TWICE over Pelosi-endorsed Christy Smith.

So far, Ms. Pelosi has not come out in support of any of the Democrat candidates who have announced. And while she came out very early in support for Christy Smith in both of the races that she lost to Congressman Garcia so far, she has not endorsed Christy Smith or any of the Democrats in this race. In fact, only one California National Democrat office holder, U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Richmond, has given public support for Christy Smith.

Ms. Pelosi may be hesitant to back Christy Smith for a third time due to the fact that she supplied more money to both of those failed campaigns through PACs than Christy Smith’s supporters did in actual campaign contributions. When Christy Smith claims she isn’t taking any money from PACs this time around, it makes you wonder if that’s her choice or is it because none of the Democrat PACs controlled by Nancy Pelosi have offered her any money?

Rick Barker

Valencia