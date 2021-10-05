West Ranch girls’ volleyball beats Valencia in three sets

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The West Ranch Wildcats (16-4, 10-0) continued to dominate the Foothill League, winning against the Valencia Vikings (8-14, 3-5) on Thursday.

The Wildcats won in three sets (25-14, 25-8, 25-17) and with their win and Hart’s loss to Saugus on Wednesday, the Wildcats can claim sole possession of first place in the Foothill League — if they can continue their winning ways Thursday against Hart.

“I thought our team did a fantastic job of staying focused and energized throughout the match,” said Wildcats assistant coach Madison McKiernan. “Each player did their job in executing the scouting report which resulted in a well-deserved success.”

Victoria Davis and Kennedy Osunsami combined for 18 kills and 13 blocks, each with nine kills, while Davis led the team in blocks with 10. Davis believes this season the chemistry has been incredible and believes that all the hard work and growth they have put in together was evident against the Vikings.

“On top of our trust for our fellow teammates to play their best, everyone’s individual skill allowed us to gain a swift victory,” said Davis. “With this in mind, I can’t wait to finish the season and go for a league title with these girls.”

Sophia Lynch finished with four kills and four blocks and Roxanne Tunniclife had five kills with four blocks. McKenna Edwards and Kelsey Schauble combined for 34 assists, with Edwards accounting for 20 while also adding two kills and four blocks.

Going into this game we had the mindset of only going 3 sets,” said Edwards. “We knew that even one loss this season would mean we would possibly have to share our title again with Hart. That’s something we didn’t want to do as our team is senior-heavy and we wanted to give them the best season so far.”

The Wildcats totaled 34 kills, 27 blocks and 14 aces as a team. The Wildcats will now prepare for a showdown against the Hart Indians on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at West Ranch.

“Overall, we had a great game,” said Schauble. “We knew what we had to do to secure the league title.”

-This story was contributed by Wildcats statistician James Edwards.