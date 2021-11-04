Barbara Spencer | Thanks to Good Samaritan Deputy

Sunday, my husband and I left the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church and headed up Seco Canyon toward home. Our car felt a little funny, and the street felt really rough. And it got worse.

I found a side street and pulled off Seco. Yes, we had a flat tire, and Auto Club road service was not responding. A van drove up, saw two old-timers sitting in the car, and a man immediately offered his assistance.

This angel was disguised as a DEPUTY SHERIFF. He was on his day off (are they ever off work?) and had been with his daughter to a soccer game. I am sorry I did not get his name, but we were eternally grateful that he saw us when we needed him. Many thanks to this deputy sheriff who saved our day.

Barbara Spencer

Santa Clarita