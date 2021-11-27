Brian Richards | Don’t Believe Your Eyes!

The left loves to gaslight. The latest iteration of this concept is regarding critical race theory. But before I go on, let us define a couple things. According to Psychology Today, “Gaslighting is an insidious form of manipulation and psychological control. Victims of gaslighting are deliberately and systematically fed false information that leads them to question what they know to be true.”

Recent examples include Russian collusion, an infinite amount of genders, the southern border is sealed, Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist, and “climate denial.”

Up next is the definition of CRT. According to Britannica, “CRT holds that racism is inherent in the law and legal institutions of the United States insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.” I guess Asians must be exempt from said inequalities, but I digress.

The media and their leftist sycophants claim CRT is not being taught. This is the epitome of gaslighting. You see, they think that because they call CRT blueberry pie, that means CRT isn’t being taught. A few minutes researching the topic reveals the truth.

According to MSN news, not exactly a right-wing bastion of Trumpism, “Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo reported that 30 public school districts in 15 states are teaching a book, ‘Not My Idea,’ that tells readers that ‘whiteness’ leads white people to make deals with the devil for ‘stolen land, stolen riches, and special favors.’ White people get to ‘mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors, loved ones, and all fellow humans of color for the purpose of profit,” the book adds.”

Sounds like CRT to me.

Per the College Fix (thecollegefix.com/yes-crt-is-taught-in-k-12-schools-heres-how/):

The Oregon Department of Education is training its K-12 teachers in “math equity” to combat “the toxic characteristics of white supremacy culture with respect to math.”

An elementary school in Philadelphia “forced fifth-grade students to celebrate ‘Black communism’ and simulate a Black Power rally in honor of political radical Angela Davis.”

Public schools in Louisville, Kentucky, are hosting anti-bias and pro-equity teacher trainings to “eliminate curricular violence” in mathematics education.

Last fall, one Virginia school district spent $24,000 on Ibram Kendi books pushed as “required reading” for U.S. history classes.

A high school in Minnesota now begins all of its staff meetings with a commitment to dismantling “processes that benefit whiteness.”

As of July 2020, a reported 4,500 schools across the nation have embedded the controversial New York Times 1619 Project curriculum into their classrooms.

There are hundreds more examples. Don’t believe me, though. Look at the definition of CRT and make up your own mind if any of the above qualifies as CRT. I found these examples in just a few minutes but many, many, more exist. Hardly the “nobody is teaching CRT” leftists and the media claim.

Of course in the left’s world they will assert the above is really blueberry pie and not CRT. But CRT is exactly what it is. They will also claim that people like me who spread the truth about CRT don’t want slavery or past racial injustices, almost exclusively perpetuated by Democrats, taught in schools. This is another example of gaslighting as there isn’t one person in the country who doesn’t want those topics taught. What we don’t want taught, especially to younger children, is that the country is divided into oppressed and oppressors and that any child born is in one of the two categories. What’s also objectionable is the concept of systemic racism. It simply doesn’t exist and no example can be provided proving it does.

They will interpret this to mean I think racism doesn’t exist, but remember, it’s just more blueberry pie.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch