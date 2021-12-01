C. Norman Allen | Rittenhouse and the Mainstream Media

Last week the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ended with a verdict of not guilty on all five remaining counts, including intentional homicide, for shooting two men, causing their deaths, and shooting a third man who survived. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the Aug. 20, 2020, riots in Kenosha but turned 18 by the trial date.

What has been unusual, to say the least, about this trial is the way the left and mainstream media have portrayed the events, the trial and the verdict.

Rittenhouse went to Kenosha with intent to aid possible victims of violence. He brought a medical bag, as he has had some experience in medical aid. He wanted to try to add some form of protection for a business property in the heart of the riots from protesters who were rioting over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by Kenosha police.

The evidence presented at the trial, including clear videos and photos, proved the imminent danger to Rittenhouse by at least three men trying to beat, maim, if not kill him while he was on the ground.

One of the men, survivor 28-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, has a documented 10-year criminal history, and had illegal possession of a gun, which he put in Rittenhouse’s face.

Irrespective of the proof, the left and the MSM have — and still are — painted this young man as a “racist vigilante” and “white supremacist.” They claim he needlessly went on a shooting spree in Kenosha and “shot several people” in the process.

The narrative is so far from the truth that it is sickening. Rittenhouse, who had medical training and who had a legal right in Wisconsin to carry the rifle in his possession, was there to lend aid and help with security and cleanup of graffiti caused by the rioters.

He was confronted by crazed white men, who all had long criminal histories, including one with a 12-year prison record. After threats of violence and threats of wanting to kill him by one perpetrator, he shot two men, killing them, and wounded a third man, who had pointed a loaded gun at him before Rittenhouse opened fire in self-defense.

Rittenhouse fired his weapon only after being threatened and chased by these menacing thugs, all white men mind you, in self-defense. The prosecution in this case even stated that he should have “taken the beating” and not defended himself.

Had he done that he’d be the one dead and the others probably would have gotten off under an insanity defense or having been “caught up in the moment” of the riots, or even not being charged at all!

Yes, it’s all very unique: the absolute fact that all of the men involved are white. Yes, white! The MSM has been successful with lazy people who take them at their word. The foreign press and many people here think the deceased were Black.

The trial was marked by political rush to judgment without knowing, or caring about, the facts. Their agenda is to spread the narrative that because he is a white kid he must be some form of “white supremacist militia.” Even the fool pretending to be our president referred to him as a white supremacist.

All of these terms and comments have been aimed at slandering a decent young man’s name and misconstrue the fact that he tried to stand up for some form of justice against the tyranny of the rioters and the injustice of a mandate for police to stand down.

The left hates the idea that some of us are willing to make a stand against mindless rioting and destruction while they allow it to continue to destroy our way of life and keep us in fear as a controlling factor.

As the trial was winding down, the judge learned a producer employed by MSNBC was following the bus that carries jurors to and from the courtroom. That is dangerous, intimidating and out of control. The judge banned MSNBC from the courthouse for the duration of the proceedings. Of course, NBC/MSNBC being leftist outlets, it barely made the news.

After all of the antics and misdeeds by the prosecution and the dangerous conduct of the MSM, the jury stood for integrity, recognized clear self-defense and ruled accordingly.

The MSM has yet to correct the record.

C. Norman Allen

Santa Clarita