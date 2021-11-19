COC presents ‘Antigone’ in Black Box Theatre

News release

The College of the Canyons Theatre Department is presenting “Antigone,” the Greek tragedy by Sophocles, as its first live performance since 2020.

Performances are scheduled 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Directed by David Stears, “Antigone” is the third of the Theban plays and begins shortly after the siege of Thebes and the death of Antigone’s brothers, Polynices and Eteocles.

Creon, the new ruler of Thebes, orders that Eteocles, who died defending the city, is to be buried with full honors, while Polynices, who died trying to invade the city, must not receive a proper burial. Antigone defies the order and buries her brother’s body, an act that has serious repercussions.

Performances will be held at the COC Performing Arts Center Blackbox Theatre on the Valencia campus.

Tickets are free, but reservations are encouraged. To make reservations, email [email protected]

In accordance with Santa Clarita Community College District policies and procedures, face coverings are required to access COC’ campuses, facilities and performances. Audience members are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test (at-home tests are not accepted) administered within 72 hours of the performance date.