Golden Valley boys’ basketball moves to 3-1 on the season

By Ryan Menzie 

Signal Sports Writer  

The Golden Valley Grizzlies finished third in the Moorpark tournament with an 85-49 victory against the Palmdale Falcons (2-4) on Saturday and are now 3-1 on the season heading into Foothill League play. 

The Grizzlies were led by Mark Hamilton, who finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds and was named to the All-Tournament team. Joe Miller had 15 points and was also named to the All-Tournament team. Andrew Ezenwa finished with 12 points.  

The Grizzlies enter the regular season opener with a matchup against the newest member of the Foothill League, the Castaic Coyotes. The game is scheduled to be played Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Golden Valley.  

