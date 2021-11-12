Lois Eisenberg | Grateful for Infrastructure Bill

The infrastructure bill has finally passed after many agonizing weeks of one-upmanship by both parties.

The logical way to have had the infrastructure bill pass in a timely manner was to have each initiative pass separately and let the chips fall where they may.

By passing the infrastructure bill one initiative at a time the Republicans might have been more amenable to being on board.

All of the initiatives are for the well-being of all of us, such as: family leave, child tax credit, prescription drugs, Medicare, climate change, etc.

When it comes to these initiatives, the Republicans have put their party ahead of their country and the well-being of their fellow Americans, and much to the to the dismay of many, the Democrats will be looked upon favorably for implementing these very fruitful initiatives, whereas the Republicans were the obstructionists.

This initiative was long overdue and it will reshape the U.S. transportation system and create more jobs.

The American people are deserving of these social amenities.

To all Americans, be grateful for the forthcoming social initiatives, which are going to make your lives more abundant in health and safety.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita