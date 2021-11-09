Sally Louise White | Concern About Abandoned Oil Wells

The following is a copy of a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Re: Mission Village final map approval, in opposition to building over abandoned oil wells.

It has very recently become evident that the leakage of methane gas may be even more of a problem than the increase of carbon in our atmosphere. It is with that in mind that our sensibilities alert us to the danger of building a new housing development on top of abandoned oil wells in Mission Village. There is already enough of a concern regarding methane gas leakage from the nearby Chiquita Canyon Landfill, just a stone’s throw away.

It is with these facts in mind that we must count on our Los Angeles County supervisors to protect future residents from the possibility of purchasing a home built over an abandoned oil well that, even though it may have been considered “closed,” still has the possibility of leaking methane gas into the atmosphere. Due to the considerable amount of grading taking place on these properties, it has become quite difficult to determine where these wells are located.

The onus now seems to be upon you to verify that none of the proposed homes in this development will be constructed over an abandoned oil well prior to giving final approval to the Mission Village final tract maps. All future residents of this community will thank you for taking this important action.

Sally Louise White

Valencia