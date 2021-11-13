SCVi hosts signing day for Southern California Academy athletes

The Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School in Castaic hosted a signing day event Wednesday for six boys’ basketball players committed to playing at their selected colleges next season. The student-athletes all play for the Southern California Academy, which has an agreement with SCVi to allow SCA players to participate in a hybrid independent study program at SCVi. Broyce Batchan, of Richmond, California, has committed to the University of San Francisco; Robert Cowherd, of Atlanta, Georgia, to the University of Mississippi; Jalen Reed, of Jackson, Mississippi, to Florida; Jaxon Kohler, of American Fork, Utah, to Michigan State University; Oziyah Sellers, of Hayward, California, to the University of Southern California; and Jaylen Thompson, of Oakland, California, to Stanford. Not pictured is Amaree Abram, of Port Arthur, Texas, who committed to Texas A&M University. All seven athletes received full-ride scholarships to their respective universities.

Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School athletes, second from left, Oziyah Sellers, Jalen Reed, Jaxon (cq) Kohler, Robert Cowherd and Broyce (cq) Batchan applaud their teammate Jaylen Thompson, left, as he signs his letter of intent for Stanford University during their college signing event held at SCVi in Castaic on Wednesday, 111021. Dan Watson/The Signal