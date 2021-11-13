SCVi hosts signing day for Southern California Academy athletes

The Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School in Castaic hosted a signing day event Wednesday for six boys’ basketball players committed to playing at their selected colleges next season. The student-athletes all play for the Southern California Academy, which has an agreement with SCVi to allow SCA players to participate in a hybrid independent study program at SCVi. Broyce Batchan, of Richmond, California, has committed to the University of San Francisco; Robert Cowherd, of Atlanta, Georgia, to the University of Mississippi; Jalen Reed, of Jackson, Mississippi, to Florida; Jaxon Kohler, of American Fork, Utah, to Michigan State University; Oziyah Sellers, of Hayward, California, to the University of Southern California; and Jaylen Thompson, of Oakland, California, to Stanford. Not pictured is Amaree Abram, of Port Arthur, Texas, who committed to Texas A&M University. All seven athletes received full-ride scholarships to their respective universities.