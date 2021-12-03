College of the Canyons football loses to Golden West, 20-10, in quarterfinals

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The College of the Canyons Cougars (8-3) won seven games in a row to start the season before losing two of their last three games. The Cougars would still earn a spot in the California Community College Athletic Association playoffs.

The Cougars’ season, however, came to an end with a 20-10 loss to the Golden West Rustlers (11-0) on Saturday in the CCCAA quarterfinals.

The Cougars struggled in the first half, getting shut out and throwing two interceptions, and went into halftime down 10-0. The Cougars would stay poised and would eventually tie the game 10-10 before the end of the third quarter.

The only touchdown of the game for the Cougars came off a 32-yard pass from quarterback Colton Doyle to wide receiver Zyon Slade.

The story of the game was the turnovers for the Cougars. The Rustlers only accumulated 13 more yards of offense, but the Cougars turned over the ball eight times throughout the course of the game, including five turnovers in the fourth quarter alone, which turned into 10 points for the Rustlers (four interceptions, one fumble).

Quarterbacks Doyle and Tooni Ikahihifo threw three interceptions each, with the last interception by Ikahihifo late in the fourth quarter sealing the game.