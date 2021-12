The Golden Valley Grizzlies held a signing day event for three of their track and field athletes on Friday. Elijah Ellis signed his letter of intent for Sacramento State, TJ Wiggins signed his letter for California State University, Long Beach, and Kylee Davis signed her letter for University of California, Davis.

Elijah Ellis at the Golden Valley signing day. Courtesy of Carmelo Flores

TJ Wiggings showing off his chosen school at the Golden Valley signing day. Courtesy of Carmelo Flores

Kylee Davis signing her letter of intent at the Golden Valley signing day event. Courtesy of Carmelo Flores