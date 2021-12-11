Prep sports roundup: Basketball, Soccer  

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary.

If you would like to add a brief summary or your team’s scores/stats, please send your message to [email protected].

Boys’ basketball: Trinity beats Pacifica, 67-53

Trinity Knights boys’ basketball (10-2, 1-0) won the Pacifica High School Tournament Championship over the Pacifica Tritons, 67-53.

The Knights started out trailing the Tritons 11-2 in the first quarter and rallied from behind to take down the home team in the championship game of the tournament.

The Knights were led by Hunter Gillman who had 19 points and nine rebounds. John Cervantes-King chipped in 18 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

Both Cervantes-King and Gillman were selected to the All-Tournament team. Sophomore and tournament MVP Lucas Spring scored 17 points and seven rebounds and averaged 19 points per game in the tournament.

The Knights will face Lancaster Baptist on the road on Tuesday.

—-Daniel Hebert, Trinity boys’ basketball

Girls’ basketball: Trinity beats West Ranch, 42-32

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (4-2, 1-0) beat the West Ranch Wildcats (0-5, 0-3) on Wednesday at the Burroughs tournament.

Trinity’s Kelly Lotz drives by West Ranch forward Nadia Bernard (31) to the basket. Courtesy of Wally Caddow

The Knights were led by Kelly Lotz, who finished with 15 points, and Lily Caddow with nine points. The Wildcats were led by Naddia Bernard with 12 points and Elora Kawasawa with eight points.

The Knights’ next game is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. against Village Christian.

—-James De Monbrun, Trinity girls basketball coach

Girls’ basketball: West Ranch beats Crossroads, 51-42

The West Ranch Wildcats (1-5, 0-3) beat the Crossroads Roadrunners (3-5), 51-42, on Thursday.

Senior Elora Kawadsawa’s 14 points and junior Nadia Bernard’s 17 points lead the Wildcats to their first victory with Aubrey Molina chipping in 12 points.

—-Carlos Fandino, West Ranch girls’ basketball coach

Boys’ soccer: West Ranch beats Notre Dame, 4-1

The West Ranch Wildcats beat Notre Dame in a non-league game 4-1 at West Ranch on Wednesday.

West Ranch got two beautiful goals from Andrew Montes, and one apiece from Michael Mikhail and Christian Lopez.

Jack Suarez contributed with two assists off free kicks and Caden Deck had a nice assist after a throw-in into the box. West Ranch is now 1-2-1 overall.

—-Pablo Suarez, soccer parent

Boys’ soccer: Hart beats Castaic, 3-0

The Hart boys held off a scrappy Castaic for a 3-0 victory at Fiscus Field.

The win moves Hart to 3-0 in league to keep pace with Valencia (4-0) in the Foothill league race. Carlos Lopez started the scoring with Hunter Phelps netting another before halftime.

Trent Rickard rounded out the scoring with his third goal in as many games.

—-Cameron Smyth, soccer parent