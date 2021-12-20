Prep sports roundup: Basketball  

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary.

If you would like to add a brief summary or your team’s scores/stats, please send your message to [email protected].

Girls’ basketball: West Ranch beats Schurr, 48-30

Elora Kawasawa led the West Ranch Wildcats (2-5, 0-3) in a 48-30 win against the Schurr Spartans (4-9) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Nadia Bernard had a career-high 19 points and nine rebounds and both were co all-tournament selections.

Senior Sam Bernal chipped in six points and 11 rebounds. The Wildcats’ next game is scheduled to be played on Monday against Thousand Oaks.

—-Carlos Fandino, West Ranch girls’ basketball coach

Girls’ basketball: Trinity beats Lancaster Baptist, 66-11

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (5-3, 2-0) beat the Lancaster Baptist Eagles (5-2, 3-1) on Tuesday.

The Knights were led by Lily Caddow with a team-high 21 points. Jianna VCalestin finished with 13 points.

Katie Brown contributed 10 points. Olivia Parrinello and Kelly Lotz each finished with eight points.

—-James De Monbrun, Trinity girls’ basketball coach

Girls’ basketball: Canyon beats Marlborough, 43-36

The Canyon Cowboys girls’ basketball team defeated Marlborough, 43-36, in a valiant come-from-behind home victory.

Down 13-21 at the half, the Cowboys cut the lead to two in the third quarter by hitting four 3-pointers, two by Genesis Gonzales, and one each by KoKo Booker and Angela Regular. Then in the fourth quarter, Jade Sims came alive. She scored 13 of her game-high 14 points. She first hit a 3-pointer and followed that with four 2-point baskets, and three free throws. Canyon is now 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the Foothill League.

—-Paul Broneer, Canyon basketball assistant coach



Boys’ basketball: Trinity beats Lancaster Baptist, 71-49

Trinity Knights boys’ basketball (11-2, 2-0) delivered the victory over the Lancaster Baptist Eagles (4-6, 2-5) by a final score of 71-49.

Lucas Spring ended the night with 18 points and five rebounds. Kanta Yamazaki contributed 16 points, five rebounds and five assists while Bram Yoo finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Knights host Valley Torah on Monday.

—-Daniel Hebert, Trinity basketball coach