Richard Budman | Virginia, SCV and Santa Claus

Many years ago, there was a famous letter to the editor of the New York Sun by an 8-year-old girl named Virginia. In this letter she explained that her friends told her that there was no Santa Claus and she was writing the paper, and asking for the truth.

The editor told her that, indeed, Santa Claus is real, because he exists as a spirit in us all. A spirit of good deeds and common good. A spirit of happiness and joy to fellow man, and a good spirit and optimism that even though this may have been a good year, next year, which is only a week away, will be even better.

As we are here on Christmas Day 2021, this has been a year of us trying to get back to a “normal” place.

We are doing a good job of it for the most part, with a few minor setbacks coming in the form of variances. Most of us will be celebrating in person with our families and friends, which is a giant step forward from last year.

As I write this Friday morning, I am self-quarantined, having been exposed to COVID-19 along with several members of my staff. Since I am experiencing some signs of a cold, I have taken a COVID test with the results due back in 48 hours.

For the vast majority of us, we now have a common bond…. Surviving COVID together. We all have someone we knew who did not survive and we mourn their loss. The loss of life is catastrophic and tragic, but for most of us we will survive and with the vaccine, hopefully, return to normal lives soon. We must all rejoice in the fact that we have started to overcome the pandemic. We must all pitch in together to help our fellow people across the globe get back to normal and return to a normal life.

It’s the time of year when we celebrate joy, peace and good will toward all, especially in such a dreadful couple of years filled with so much pain.

In these very difficult times, we have seen the goodness in people, the spirit of Christmas coming out and a willingness to give in a spirit of love to one another. All over the world people have reached out to help people in need in their communities.

Santa Clarita is no exception. The amount of giving here is wonderful and amazing. We are a community filled with loving, giving and caring people. We come together to help “our own” like no community we’ve ever seen.

People dropping off meals to the hospital, giving food to people who are hungry, and countless other acts of kindness. Perhaps the hardships we’ve all endured together have helped to bring us a renewed meaning and purpose to this Christmas. This Christmas we should all be reminded that faith, hope and love shall always remain no matter what — no matter how much we endure and how much pain we all have seen.

We can have faith in the good people in our community who have performed all these acts of kindness, hope that our hardships and this pandemic will soon pass. And love for our family, friends and neighbors, especially those who are suffering.

We should all look for ways to help our neighbors in need. This is what we all can do right now.

I would like to extend my season’s greetings to my Signal family, to our loyal advertisers, and above all to you, our readers. The entire Signal staff joins me in wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Please celebrate Christmas today with your family and friends. Show them love and show them you care.

And yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.

Richard Budman is the owner and publisher of The Signal.