Rob Kerchner | Stop the COVID-19 Insanity

Letters to the Editor
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different result. So why are governments around the world STILL touting masks and vaccines and lockdowns to stop a germ that will continue indefinitely? 

It’s like “Groundhog Day,” but the main character never learns or changes.

Reality check. Everyone is going to get COVID-19 sooner or later. Everyone. But as we’ve known from the earliest days with the Diamond Princess in Yokohama Bay, for the vast, vast, VAST majority of people (99%-plus) it will be mild. And the very rare person who succumbs has an average age of 80. 

So get a grip. Treat the symptoms. Take the vaccine to reduce your risk. Self-isolate if you’re old or vulnerable. But for crying out loud, stop trampling on everybody else in a fruitless frenzy to prevent the overwhelmingly mild and inevitable.

Oh, you don’t believe it’s mild? Go to worldometer.com yourself right now and look at the stats. Mild condition, 99.6%. And now for the kicker: Just imagine how different the world would be today if 99.6% of people actually KNEW that.

Rob Kerchner 

Santa Clarita

Signal Contributor

