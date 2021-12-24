West Ranch girls’ soccer competes in Thousand Oaks Holiday Classic

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The West Ranch Wildcats girls’ soccer team rolled through the Thousand Oaks Holiday Classic with four consecutive wins beginning Tuesday.

In their first match on Tuesday, the Wildcats beat El Camino Real 3-1 with goals from Cassidy Imperial Pham, Olivia Suarez and Olivia Becerra, with assists coming from Pham, Summer Hahn and Isabella Truong.

The second game on Tuesday was an 11-0 win against Dominguez with goals from Mikayla Toliver, Naliya Montebon, Suarez (2), Pham, Abby Gugler, Reiss Burke, Ava Magana (3), Nikki Gutierrez and assists by Suarez (2), Pham, Becerra, Adaobi Ogbuagu (2), Truong (2), Josephine Dulce, Hahn and Kamrin Schultz.

On Wednesday, West Ranch beat La Salle in the semifinal game 6-0. Goals were scored by Pham (2), Truong (2), Toliver and Ogbuagu, with assists by Pham (2), Truong, Toliver, Montebon and Magana.

In a hard-fought battle with Notre Dame, the Wildcats won the championship with a 1-0 victory. The winning goal came off the head of Suarez from a perfect corner kick by Kaelin Pierzchalski. West Ranch is now 4-2-1 on the season.

“Through the first three league games, we only had one goal and that was from our first game of the season,” said Wildcats head coach Jared White. “We had been shut out two games prior to the tournament so the priority was to get the offense clicking. I think it’s safe to say we accomplished that with our 21 goals in four games by moving some people around and we found a nice rhythm that worked well.”