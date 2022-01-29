Betty Arenson | An ‘Emergency’ That’s Dragging Into its 3rd Year

Merriam Webster defines the word “emergency” as:

1: an unforeseen combination of circumstances or the resulting state that calls for immediate action; 2: an urgent need for assistance or relief.

Can you name an “emergency” that’s into its third year? The answer is, “Yes, COVID.”

First, the public was frightened into getting one of three choices of vaccinations. President Joe Biden time and time again promised full efficacy and that the vaccinated could neither catch nor transmit COVID. People jumped on the fast train either as a result of pure fear or naively believing the vaxxed would be fully safe, free of masks and return to pre-COVID norms of patronizing businesses and travel. Consumers waited hours in their cars, lined up, endlessly driving through coned-off areas in large venues like Dodger Stadium.

All of that compliance only to be slapped in our collective face: Masks were and are mandated as much as ever. And today, cloth masks are now insufficient.

Shortly thereafter, the public was cajoled into getting the vaccines and when that didn’t result in enough shots, the bribery began. There were promises of cash and even marijuana. Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made a fool of himself (again) offering hamburgers and french fries as he so inartfully shoved some down his throat on television.

That was all kindergarten. Then things got really tough. The Biden administration began mandating that businesses would demand their employees be fully vaccinated with the required two injections (but for J&J) or you lose your job, your livelihood and all else that followed. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Biden cannot mandate that edict to companies overall but the mandate will apply to businesses that accept federal money like health care facilitates that receive federal money for Medicare and Medicaid.

Along the way came the questions of how long vaccinations would be effective. The answers are all over the map. Three, six or eight months? None were slated at a year. Surprise! A booster must be had! And now, without that booster, we’re back to square one. The first shots don’t count. Fully vaxxed now includes the booster. In the meantime vaccines are being pushed for 5-year-olds and recently there’s talk of a COVID vaccination on an annual basis like we see the annual injections for what we know as the pre-COVID flu.

This “emergency” has revealed some telltale facts.

Doctors, nurses, supporting staff and frontline workers were hailed as first-class heroes working, with no vaccinations, toiling to keep people alive. There were caravans of cars and fire trucks outside hospitals with honking horns and homemade signs thanking these idols. Restaurants donated food for the weary workers and the media was happy to cover it. Come late 2021, these workers were treated like yesterday’s trash and summarily fired when they objected to surrendering their private medical information to employers and the governments. Without that information, workers were deemed not vaccinated. Yes, many were not and said so. The horns, balloons and free pizza disappeared.

The politicians, vastly Democrats, have proven to the public that they don’t really buy this emergency or the seriousness of COVID. We’ve watched mayors, U.S. senators, U.S. House members, governors and even Joe and Jill Biden, in restaurants, beauty salons, fundraisers, airports, night clubs, weddings, sports venues and more, all unmasked.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health and more are part of the debacle with their double talk and continual blathering squall. Fauci has been uncovered as a dangerous and highly duplicitous little man yet Biden steadfastly employs him. Fauci gave our tax money to the Chinese for the “research” that bore the Chinese COVID-19. He acted cowardly in not coming forward, and tried to cover up his participation. President Biden keeps this errand-boy around.

A huge question is not being addressed by the COVID-rabid politicians. Where are the therapeutics? The few people who have asked are either ignored or extinguished. Doctors who want to use any one of a multitude of therapeutics are either blocked from getting them or find themselves in an uphill battle.

It’s rational to ask that if people are really dying from a pandemic-sized, transmissible poison, why is this government refusing to use all of “the tools in the tool box” (as so many on the Biden Administration are fond of saying).

Some of the therapeutics are Paxlovid (Pfizer), Ivermectin, Molnupiravir (Merck), hydrochloroquine, monoclonal antibodies like Sotrovimab, Veklury (remdesivir) and under certain conditions the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)Tixagevimab/Cilgavimab (EVUSHELD).

The federal government has taken over the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID. Why? Too effective? Will they interlope into the promises and/or contracts with Pfizer, which garners multi-billions of dollars every quarter?

Senate Bill 3440 has been filed by U.S Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, with the aim of prohibiting the feds from restricting access to monoclonal antibody treatments by the states. This fact, plus the restrictions of the aforementioned drugs, is monumentally serious. Our federal government is purposely withholding necessary drugs to fight off a deadly virus from a nation of people while that same government claims every single day that hundreds of thousands have died and are dying.

Have you noticed that the vaccines come with no warning labels whatsoever? Even medications prescribed by veterinarians for our animals come with factual inserts. I used to hear about people having serious side effects from getting injected, now I know some personally. Talking to an OBGYN/labor and delivery nurse is quite enlightening.

Emails have come to my household from our health care provider, sometimes two in a day, with the message to report vaccination side effects asap.

That’s proof that we the people are the real Chinese lab rats… or is it bats?

Betty Arenson is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.