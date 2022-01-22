Betty Arenson | Biden’s First Year and the Dangers Facing Americans

How is your new year of 2022 going? Are you and your America where you thought all would be at this point in time? For many, backward is forward, up is down, right is wrong and vice-versa and yes is no, except the times that yes is for them and no is for us. It all depends on the moment, not the day.

Usher in 2022:

Schools are limited, if not closed, but prisons are wide open.

The Joe Biden administration mandates travel restrictions on citizens but conversely the administration flies illegal aliens around the country to a destination they choose, free of any restrictions, including costs.

U.S. citizens are restricted within America’s borders. For outsiders, the southern border is erased.

Law-abiding citizens are unprotected. Criminals are excused and coddled.

Americans are traced by this federal government as to your vaccination status but those here illegally are not traced at all, including their whereabouts.

Citizens with U.S. constitutional rights are suppressed and violated. Persons illegally in America are unreservedly granted America’s constitutional rights.

When Republicans are the majority, changing the filibuster rules is anti-American and will destroy democracy. When Democrats are the majority, not changing the filibuster rules will destroy the democracy.

These are but a drop in the ocean concerning the state of America today. So unnecessarily, we Americans are having to experience the following:

Soaring food and fuel prices, cars to get to work and everyday necessities, with no end in sight.

Rampant, unrestrained, pernicious crime, worsening by the day.

Progressive leftist policies that yield any and all crimes without penalty and wet-nursing all levels of criminals.

Wink-and-nod invitations to people of other countries to cross our southern border illegally, wholly unfettered and unvetted; ignoring rapists, murderers, lethal gang members and drug cartel peddlers of record-setting fentanyl and other drugs.

If all of that frightens you or diminishes your quality of life, then you should hear the words of President Joe Biden’s press conference of Jan. 19. You would feel so much better and so relieved. That is if you believe in pink ponies and sparkling fairy dust.

President Biden believes he “outperformed” in his first year. And that he accomplished more than any other president. Actually many could agree with that. Who would have ever truly thought that one guy, who campaigned as a moderate and an experienced statesman with a clear and lengthy view on foreign policy, could destroy so much of America in so little time?

This president says the country is on the right track. He also said he has taken care of all of the most critical issues facing America. The latter belief is interesting in that he never addressed the 2-plus-million person illegal immigration invasion under his watch.

Biden claims the country is more unified now than when he took office. In response to a question from the press corps about his miserably low favorable ratings, he says he doesn’t believe in or listen to the polls. In other words, he does not care one bit about the polls that reflect American citizens’ thoughts or their voice. He prefers to live in his bubble called Washington, D.C., and more precisely in his two Delaware mansions. The man just told the world two weeks ago that he just discovered, via a conversation with his wife’s friend, that hamburger meat costs $5 a pound. Shoppers who live in the real world know that good hamburger meat was at $5 a pound many years ago.

Biden tried to convince listeners that if the populace gets things like free college and “early education” for 3- and 4-year olds (aka babysitting with a teachers’ union attached), we won’t mind, in the longer run, paying the inflationary costs now for fuel and food, etc. Wrong, Mr. President. We object the heck out of it!

Our enemies are laughing as they gear up to continue with their destructive and dangerous schemes. Russia has heard Biden’s words. A “minor incursion” into the Ukraine is no big deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shortly responded with, “We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations,” and, “Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones.”

It took the White House 30 minutes to try to clean that up with, “No, he really meant there will be strong consequences for any “invasion.” Mr. President, the world does not believe you.

As former President George W. Bush’s speech writer Marc Thiessen said: “Weakness is provocative.” China’s President Xi Jinping is watching.

President Biden came out for his press conference bubbling with his priority of COVID vaccinations, ad nauseam. There is so much attached to that topic and his words, that it calls for a separate commentary.

In the end, Biden sees himself as an over-performer, a president of kept promises, a handler of the most critical issues facing America, a president free of any missteps, and he will run in 2024, keeping his present staff and vice president.

Quite remarkably, facing so many failures, Biden disclosed his doubts that the 2022 midterm election will be legitimate. Yes, after all of the anti-Trump hysteria about the integrity of the 2020 election, President Biden begins the echo.

Yes, it’s a dangerous time for all.

Betty Arenson is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.