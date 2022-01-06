City to host Winter Olympics activities at the Cube

News release

Santa Clarita residents can celebrate the 2022 Olympic Winter Games by participating in winter sports-themed activities and competitions, culminating in a community-wide Winter Games Celebration, on the weekend of Feb. 3-5 at The Cube.

On Thursday, Feb. 3, the second day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, residents can register to participate in a Winter Games Trivia contest at 7 p.m. Participants will assemble teams to answer questions in categories such as the Olympics, winter sports, countries and general trivia for a chance to win prizes. You can pre-register to guarantee your team’s spot by connecting with @TheCubeSantaClarita on Facebook. Space is limited.

To celebrate the Opening Ceremony of Beijing 2022 on Friday, Feb. 4, the community can gather to watch Disney’s “Miracle” at 6 p.m. for free. “Miracle” tells the true story of the United States ice hockey team’s journey through the 1980 Olympics.

The film will be shown on The Cube’s external LED screen with space in the parking lot blocked off to set up chairs. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets to be comfortable and keep warm during the outdoor screening. Parking is limited and the event will be held if the weather is sufficient.

The community is also invited to take part in a special Winter Games Celebration all day at The Cube on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Santa Clarita City Council and special guests will complete a ceremonial torch relay from City Hall to The Cube, followed by an outdoor festival with family-friendly activities and arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Throughout the day, you can head inside The Cube for a variety of free activities and opportunities, including a free skating lesson at 11:30 a.m., a demonstration of speed skating at 12:30 p.m. and a USA versus Canada hockey game featuring local players at 4:45 p.m. Fans will be able to cheer on the UCLA hockey team as the Bruins compete against San Diego State in their season finale at 6 p.m.

The Cube will showcase live coverage of events from the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on televisions located in the upstairs restaurant area each day. To learn more, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com.