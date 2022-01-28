Local resident named to assessor’s executive team

News release

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has promoted Nicole White-Gamble to the senior executive position of director of roll services, where she oversees Ownership Services, Appraisal Standards, and the Business Solutions Group.

I am pleased to announce the promotion of Nicole to my senior executive team,” said Prang. “She is a transformational leader and communicator, who builds strong, cohesive teams that can implement complicated and challenging tasks. Her successful leadership on implementing the voter-approved Proposition 19 serves as another example of her ability and commitment to public service.” Nicole White-Gamble

White-Gamble began her career with the Assessor’s Office in 1997 as an appraiser trainee and quickly promoted up through the ranks. For more than two decades, she has held various assignments including Assessment Appeals, Major Properties, Training, District and Commercial/Industrial Valuations, to name just a few.

She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California Berkeley and a master’s degree from the University of Southern California in public administration.

“I appreciate the confidence Assessor Prang has shown in my abilities,” White-Gamble said. “Our office is the largest of its kind in the nation, and the work we do is vital to the residents of Los Angeles County. I am proud to contribute to the execution of our mission and open leadership pathways for others.”

White-Gamble serves as the Education Committee registrar for the Los Angeles County Management Council, and she is a proud member of the executive board of the Los Angeles County African American Employee Association.

In her spare time, Nicole participates in a nonprofit organization that promotes the development of youth. Working with Students Run LA, she can combine two passions, running/walking marathons and working with students. A benefit of living in the city of Santa Clarita with her family is that she is able to enjoy the beautiful trails and paseos while she trains.