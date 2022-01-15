Lois Eisenberg | A Welcome Respite from Drought

Being that California has been in a state of drought, we should all be grateful for the recent deluge of rain we had for a couple of days at the end of December 2021.

Thankfully the storm dumped 7 inches of rain in the L.A. area, which gave the area the 10th wettest December on record.

May the rest of 2022 give us reasonable warm weather and enough rain to prevent a drought.

Wishing you all not-very-hot days in the summer and just the right amount of rain to keep us from having a drought.

Let that rain, rain on your parade.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita