Rob Kerchner | Ironic Claims from the Left

It’s so entertaining to watch the same media that assaulted democracy with a Russia conspiracy for three years now trying to sell an “Assault On Democracy” from the right.

Even funnier is the fact it occurred without any guns (FBI plants excepted), after that same media insisted for decades that right wingers are dangerous gun nuts.

Funniest still is the contrast with the media’s “Mostly Peaceful” Black Lives Matter riots that went on for months prior.

Either they have no shame, or no memories…or both.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita