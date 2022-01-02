Ron Perry | A Life-Threatening Tint?

Recently I was stopped at a signal next to a person wearing a darkly tinted COVID protective shield. It was so dark, she had to lift it up to see her radio. I would like to remind her and all who tint their windows so dark that you can’t see in their vehicles: You drive with your eyes, and if another driver can’t see your eyes, they can’t tell what you are going to do, especially when you failed to use your signals! For everyone’s safety, please don’t tint your front windows (or your COVID shields) so dark. Here’s a novel idea: Think about others for a change. It could save YOUR life!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country