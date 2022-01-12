Ron Singerman | Council Voting System Ain’t Broke

In regard to Scott Rafferty’s lawsuit in regard to by-district voting:

I’ve been in the Santa Clarita Valley since 1972.When we moved here from Inglewood, there was absolutely nothing north of The Methodist Church on McBean Parkway. No hospital, Granary Square, etc. Just onion fields.

I have seen this community grow to what it is now. Probably one of best places in the entire country to raise a family. My two daughters (age 53 and 48) graduated from Hart High School. My five grandkids also attended William S. Hart Union High School District schools, two of them now at Hart. One more will attend next year.

Conclusion to my comments on by-district voting? Our current system has served us well.

As the old timers used to say: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Ron Singerman

Valencia