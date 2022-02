I do not recognize Richard Smykle’s name in the Jan. 30 letters. Does he live in our Santa Clarita Valley?

My longtime-resident opinion is: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Does he even know how highly awarded in major categories our Santa Clarita has been since achieving cityhood in 1987? Many of us do know the prize we have in Santa Clarita.

So, if you don’t like our way of governing it, just move to the south. L.A. will LOVE ya’!

Glenda Johnson

Newhall