Go Behind the Scenes at These Favorite Spots

Everyone wants to be an “insider.” Here’s four places where you can get the inside, behind-the-scenes low down with family-friendly pricing … and one “bucket list” tour you can dream about.

SoFi Stadium

Did you know you can visit SoFi Stadium and take a tour of SoCal’s latest signature building and the recent home of Super Bowl LVI?

Experience an immersive stadium tour featuring a tunnel run, on-field challenges and more. Cutting edge technology and interactive elements create a unique visitor attraction.

SoFi Stadium is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. Here you can experience what it’s like to be a L.A. fan, game viewer, broadcaster, player and more, on and off the field.

Three tour packages are offered:

The $30 standard tour ticket includes a 60-minute guided tour of the stadium and a Tunnel Run Experience onto the field. The tunnel run allows guests to experience what players experience as they leave the locker rooms and run down the tunnel and out onto the playing field.

The $39 combination tour includes all of the above and a digital photo package valued at $30.

The $49 all-access tour includes all of the above and a $15 voucher good for concession or merchandise at The Equipment Room team store.

You can purchase tickets for specific days and times or purchase a ticket to use later.

For information/tickets, visit am.ticketmaster.com/lased/tours

Dolby Theater

Step beyond the red carpet and experience all of the renowned elegance and celebrity glamour that the Dolby Theater — the home of the Academy Awards — has to offer.

Tours are offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday and begin on the hour starting at 11 a.m. with the last tour starting at 4 p.m.

Visit the Dolby Lounge and othly renovated centerfield plaza and pavilions, an exclusive look at the 2020 World Series trophy and a visit to the Dugout Club, a VIP restaurant and lounge located behind home plate, home to our World Series trophies, Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Silver Slugger and Rookie of the Year awards.

The tour also includes exclusive access to the Dodgers Dugout AR Experience.

The Dodger Stadium Tour starts daily every hour on the hour starting at 10 a.m. with the last tour starting at 1 p.m. on game days and 3 p.m. on non-game days.

Stadium Tours begin at Top Deck near the Top of the Park Store. Arrive 15 minutes prior to the start of the tour.

Space is limited. Purchase tour tickets in advance to guarantee your spot.

Tour Prices: Adults: $25, children (14 and under): $20, seniors (55+): $20. Children age 3 free. For tickets and information visit www.mlb.com/ dodgers/ballpark/tours#tickets

er exclusive celebrity hot spots. View images from previous Academy Awards ceremonies and see an Oscar statuette.

The Dolby Theater is inspired by the elegance of a European opera house, with state-of-the-art technical capabilities. It has hosted “America’s Got Talent,” the “AFI Life Achievement” ceremony, “The ESPY Awards,” “The Latin American Music Awards,” the “American Idol” finals, the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” world premiere, “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” and much more.

Tickets: Adults $25, seniors (65+) $19, youth (17 and under) $19, children under 3 are free.

Purchase tickets at through Ticketmaster or through the Dolby box office dolbytheatre.com/tickets/boxoffice-information.

Dodger Stadium

Since 1962, Dodger Stadium has welcomed fans from all corners of the globe and enchanted them with its breathtaking views and its storied past.

This 56,000-seat icon of American sports history has been home to some of the greatest players in the game and as well as some of the greatest games ever played in Dodger history.

Highlights of this 90-minute tour may include: A trip down to the field at Dodger Stadium, a visit to the new-

The most famous movie theater in world is known for its unique forecourt of the stars, featuring cement hand and footprints of major movie stars from past to present.

The Tour features stories and fun facts about this historic Hollywood landmark.

Tickets are $10 for the 30-minute tour. Visit tickets.tclchinesetheatres. com/Browsing/EventsAndExperiences/ ExperienceDetails/Tour

The Chinese Theatre

Since 1927, when it opened as Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, the TCL Chinese Theatre has been the premiere venue of star powered red carpet special events. It’s where Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars have come to watch their movies.

Private Disneyland Tour

Start saving now to live the “Disney Day” of your dreams with the Disney Resort VIP experience.

Imagine having your own private tour guide accompany your family as you explore the parks, a friendly Disney expert and “personal concierge” traveling with you each step of the way and sharing fun behind-thescenes stories.

You also will receive a customized, yet flexible day, based on your family’s specific needs and priorities as well as expedited access to favorite Disneyland Resort attractions.

Starting at $2,975, you and up to nine other guests can enjoy a customizable VIP Tour, with a minimum of 7 hours.

Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Disney Special Activities at [email protected] disney.com or (714) 300-7710.