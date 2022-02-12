Stephen Smith | It Is Past Time for We the People to Thrive in America

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men should do nothing.”

— Often attributed to Edmund Burke,

actual origin unconfirmed

Today, America is being consumed by evil. There is a great dissonance between what our combined elected officials, educators and media say about the policies they are instituting and the results of those policies.

Our open border policies, in the name of compassion, have become U.S. government-sponsored human trafficking and a superhighway for deadly Fentanyl and other life-threatening drugs. Violent murders and deaths occur as a direct result of the border policies.

Someone please tell me why none dare call these policies evil.

The cancellation of drilling on public lands and ceasing of building the oil pipelines, which are far safer than transporting petroleum via truck or train, have contributed to supply chain issues, inflation and increased energy costs.

This alone has caused great harm, especially to the middle class and the poor. Our ruling elite remain oblivious to their suffering.

That is evil.

The ever-fluid mask and vaccination mandates have been ineffective (note that states with fewer restrictions have had less problems). The shutdowns of businesses and schools have devastated those businesses, their workers and students alike.

The massive spending in the name of fighting COVID-19 and its effects has also caused out-of-control inflation. This is the most evil government-instituted tax of all, and they conveniently blame it on the greed of the business owners.

It’s always the middle class and poor that suffer the most. Debt is being passed on to our children, our children’s children and beyond.

Feckless foreign policies have shown us to be weak and have made the world far less safe. It’s too clear that criminals and illegal immigrants have more rights than the victims and honest citizens.

George Soros-sponsored district attorneys and clueless judges are releasing hardened criminals back into society without even posting bail. Many serious crimes are no longer being prosecuted, and victims are being ignored.

What is President Joe Biden’s answer to all of this? Make more laws in the name of gun control. We have plenty of gun laws. Such laws only make it harder for honest people to get guns. Criminals never purchase their guns from legal sources.

More people are being stabbed to death by kitchen knives than killed by so-called assault rifles. Is it time to shut down that awful knife dealer, Bed, Bath and Beyond?

Apologies to “Cool Hand Luke” and Strother Martin, “What we have here is a failure to prosecute!” When it comes to the increase in rampant crime across the United States, our leftist leaders, including the president, are very misguided.

They advocate compassion for criminals and ignore the victims. Our president views the Constitution as an ever-changing and evolving document. If true, kiss your most basic rights such as freedom of speech, free practice of religion and freedom of the press, goodbye. They are already vanishing at an alarming rate.

President Biden is nominating Supreme Court justices who believe the Constitution is a fluid document to be changed at their discretion. Clearly, they and the president believe we should be a nation ruled by men and not by law. The result of that policy always ends up being tyranny.

“When Bad Men Combine, Good Men Must Organize.”

Good citizens must remember how to act like the traditional-value Americans and organize politically. Our battlefields are the polling places, the classrooms and the media.

Do your homework and find excellent candidates and ask them to run for office. Support them with labor and donations. Use social media, write, call in to talk shows, do whatever you can. If you think you cannot make a difference, reject those evil thoughts. If all who have eyes to see and ears to hear act in unison, we can change the world.

We are living in times where the state wishes to dominate every part of our lives and economy. The battlefield I have chosen is to enable parents to exercise their freedom, right and responsibility to manage their children’s education and not be dependent on the failing and indoctrinating public school system.

Go to californiaschoolchoice.org, print out the initiative, sign and mail it in. We have only two more months. All parents will be able to send their children to private schools that are truly independent from government interference. And that’s the very thing “they” hate and aim to prevent.

“All the world over, so easy to see. People everywhere just wanna be free. Listen, please listen, that’s the way it should be. There’s peace in the valley, people got to be free.” — The Rascals.

Stephen Smith is a graduate of UCLA. In 2010 and 2012 he was the Republican Party-endorsed candidate running against longtime incumbent Xavier Becerra for the House of Representatives. He is currently working to empower parents by bringing school choice to California. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.