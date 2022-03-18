Arthur Saginian | Ice Cream Is a Safe Topic

I think Rick Barker is making a mistake, and I’m here to offer a helpful suggestion to him because I also used to feel his frustration with people like Gary Horton. Rick, you can’t have a sensible conversation with a person like Gary Horton unless it’s about running a multi-million-dollar landscaping firm or his favorite flavor of ice cream. Politics? Forget it. So, I implore you to not be frustrated with what The Signal prints of his circular ramblings. There is a reason for this. Yes, there is a hidden agenda. Ever heard the old saying, “Better to keep your mouth shut and allow people to think you a fool than to open it up and remove all doubt”? Well, The Signal is giving Gary Horton the opportunity to open his mouth. Get it?

I recently wrote to The Signal imploring them to print even more nonsensical letters, and from both sides. You see, I also have a hidden agenda, and that is too expose all of them as fools.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita